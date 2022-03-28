This evening in York: Partly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the York area. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 28, 2022 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 1pm Tuesday for parts of eastern Nebraska. See when the rain and snow will come to an end and who will see the strongest winds in our updated forecast.
While it will be very windy in the eastern third of Nebraska today, winds will be much lighter out west. Temps will be very different across the state this weekend. See what's in store for our area.
Watch now: Dry across Nebraska today, but the chance for showers and a few severe storms returns Tuesday
Temps will be warmer across the state Monday, but another cold front will be arriving Tuesday. A few severe storms can't be ruled out for southeastern Nebraska. Full details in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Strong winds and chilly conditions for all of Nebraska Wednesday. Rain/snow mix lingers for Lincoln and Omaha
Most of the state will be dry today, but scattered rain and snow showers will continue for far eastern Nebraska. See when all the activity will finally exit and when we'll catch a break from the wind.
This evening's outlook for York: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the York area Sunday…
The rain and snow are gone, but cold conditions will linger for far eastern Nebraska. Winds will be lighter today, but will pick up again for many Friday. Track all the changes in our updated forecast.
A cold front will be sweeping across Nebraska Monday and Monday night bringing windy conditions, colder temperatures, and a rain/snow mix back to the state. Full details in our updated forecast.
Cool temperatures will blanket the York area Sunday. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloud…
For the drive home in York: A few clouds overnight. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the York ar…
York folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees to…