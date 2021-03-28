 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 28, 2021 evening weather update for York

Mar. 28, 2021 evening weather update for York

York's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in York. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the south. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News