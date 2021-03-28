York's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in York. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the south. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 28, 2021 evening weather update for York
