For the drive home in York: A few clouds. Low 28F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. York people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 27, 2022 evening weather update for York
A cold front will be sweeping across Nebraska Monday and Monday night bringing windy conditions, colder temperatures, and a rain/snow mix back to the state. Full details in our updated forecast.
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 1pm Tuesday for parts of eastern Nebraska. See when the rain and snow will come to an end and who will see the strongest winds in our updated forecast.
While it will be very windy in the eastern third of Nebraska today, winds will be much lighter out west. Temps will be very different across the state this weekend. See what's in store for our area.
Watch now: Strong winds and chilly conditions for all of Nebraska Wednesday. Rain/snow mix lingers for Lincoln and Omaha
Most of the state will be dry today, but scattered rain and snow showers will continue for far eastern Nebraska. See when all the activity will finally exit and when we'll catch a break from the wind.
The rain and snow are gone, but cold conditions will linger for far eastern Nebraska. Winds will be lighter today, but will pick up again for many Friday. Track all the changes in our updated forecast.
