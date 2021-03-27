Mar. 27, 2021 evening weather update for York

York's evening forecast: Clear. Low 31F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. York people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. York could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.