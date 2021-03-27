York's evening forecast: Clear. Low 31F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. York people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. York could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Mar. 27, 2021 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the York area. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy sk…
York temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tod…
York folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecas…
For the drive home in York: Rain likely. Low 43F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Higher wind gust…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the York area. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Expect per…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for York today. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees t…
York folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees.…
York's evening forecast: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. York folks should see highs in the 50…
This evening's outlook for York: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 35F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. York folks should see highs in the …
York folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…