Mar. 26, 2022 evening weather update for York

This evening's outlook for York: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the York area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. York could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.

Local Weather

