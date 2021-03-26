York's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 41F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. York folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. York could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 26, 2021 evening weather update for York
