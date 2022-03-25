For the drive home in York: A few clouds overnight. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the York area. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Mar. 25, 2022 evening weather update for York
