This evening's outlook for York: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 35F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. York folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. There is only a 22% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. There is a medium-high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. York could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Mar. 25, 2021 evening weather update for York
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.