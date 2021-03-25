 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 25, 2021 evening weather update for York

Mar. 25, 2021 evening weather update for York

This evening's outlook for York: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 35F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. York folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. There is only a 22% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. There is a medium-high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. York could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News