York's evening forecast: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. York folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 52 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 24, 2021 evening weather update for York
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.