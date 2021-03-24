Mar. 24, 2021 evening weather update for York

York's evening forecast: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. York folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 52 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.