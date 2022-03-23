This evening's outlook for York: Considerable cloudiness. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the York area. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 23, 2022 evening weather update for York
