Mar. 23, 2021 evening weather update for York

Tonight's weather conditions in York: Windy. A steady rain in the evening, with showers continuing late. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking ahead, York temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 22% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. York could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the north. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.