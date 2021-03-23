Tonight's weather conditions in York: Windy. A steady rain in the evening, with showers continuing late. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking ahead, York temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 22% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. York could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the north. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 23, 2021 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the York area. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy sk…
For the drive home in York: Rain likely. Low 43F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Higher wind gust…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for York today. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees t…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in York Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…
This evening's outlook for York: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks t…
Folks in the York area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. T…
York residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the York area. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. W…
York folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecas…
This evening's outlook for York: Partly to mostly cloudy and windy. Low near 45F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Folks i…