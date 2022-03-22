Mar. 22, 2022 evening weather update for York

For the drive home in York: Decreasing cloudiness and windy. Low 27F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Temperatures in York will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with winds reaching 28 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.