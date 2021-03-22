Mar. 22, 2021 evening weather update for York

For the drive home in York: Rain likely. Low 43F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Higher wind gusts possible. Temperatures in York will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 49 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. York could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.