 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 21, 2022 evening weather update for York

This evening's outlook for York: Windy with rain and some snow mixing in late. Thunder possible. Low near 30F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for York tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 91% chance of precipitation. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast models showing 29 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch now: Nebraska winter storm update

Watch now: Nebraska winter storm update

Snow is coming down across western Nebraska this morning and will be pushing east throughout the day Wednesday. Check out the latest timing and expected snow amounts in our updated forecast video.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News