Mar. 21, 2021 evening weather update for York

York's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy with periods of rain after midnight. Low near 40F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Temperatures in York will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northeast.