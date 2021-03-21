 Skip to main content
Mar. 21, 2021 evening weather update for York

York's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy with periods of rain after midnight. Low near 40F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Temperatures in York will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.

