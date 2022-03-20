 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 20, 2022 evening weather update for York

This evening's outlook for York: Mostly cloudy and becoming windy. Low 52F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 72% chance of rain. York could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

