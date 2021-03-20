This evening's outlook for York: Partly to mostly cloudy and windy. Low near 45F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Folks in the York area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 25 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Mar. 20, 2021 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in York: Rain and wind early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 34F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Coo…
Cool temperatures will blanket the York area Sunday. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tod…
Temperatures in York will be cool today. It should reach a chilly 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. The forecast i…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in York Tuesday. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 d…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in York Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…
York residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the York area. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. W…
This evening's outlook for York: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks t…
Folks in the York area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. T…
Tonight's weather conditions in York: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low near 35F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The fo…