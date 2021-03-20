 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 20, 2021 evening weather update for York

Mar. 20, 2021 evening weather update for York

This evening's outlook for York: Partly to mostly cloudy and windy. Low near 45F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Folks in the York area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 25 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News