Mar. 20, 2021 evening weather update for York

This evening's outlook for York: Partly to mostly cloudy and windy. Low near 45F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Folks in the York area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 25 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.