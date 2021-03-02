For the drive home in York: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the York area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a medium-high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 2, 2021 evening weather update for York
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.