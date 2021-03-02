 Skip to main content
Mar. 2, 2021 evening weather update for York

For the drive home in York: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the York area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a medium-high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

