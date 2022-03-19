Tonight's weather conditions in York: Mostly clear. Low 36F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the York community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Very windy conditions are expected Sunday in York, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 19, 2022 evening weather update for York
Temperatures will be well above normal in eastern Nebraska this afternoon, but it will already be getting chilly out west. Rain and snow return tonight. Check out our latest video for all the details.
Not nearly as nice today as Wednesday, particularly in the eastern half of the state. How long will the rain, snow, and colder temperatures stick around? The answer in our latest video forecast.
The rain and snow are just about gone, but chilly conditions will persist throughout the day. That will be changing in the days ahead. See how much we'll warm up this weekend in our updated forecast.
Snow is coming down across western Nebraska this morning and will be pushing east throughout the day Wednesday. Check out the latest timing and expected snow amounts in our updated forecast video.
York folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
“There are going to be some quick winds. … This is our breezy season,” said Taylor Nicolaisen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
Folks in the York area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Highs are forecast in the mid-60s Tuesday, peaking close to 70 degrees on Wednesday in the east. Highs in western Nebraska will be in the mid-50s to mid-60s on Wednesday.
For the drive home in York: Cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in York Thursday. It…
For the drive home in York: Partly cloudy skies. Low 23F. NNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing …