Mar. 19, 2022 evening weather update for York

Tonight's weather conditions in York: Mostly clear. Low 36F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the York community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Very windy conditions are expected Sunday in York, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.

