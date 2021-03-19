Mar. 19, 2021 evening weather update for York

This evening's outlook for York: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. There is a medium-high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. York could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.