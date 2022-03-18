 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 18, 2022 evening weather update for York

This evening's outlook for York: Partly cloudy skies. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. York people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

