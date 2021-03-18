Mar. 18, 2021 evening weather update for York

This evening's outlook for York: Clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, York temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 53 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a fairly high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 14 mph. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.