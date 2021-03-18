This evening's outlook for York: Clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, York temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 53 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a fairly high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 14 mph. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 18, 2021 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in York: Rain and wind early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 34F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Coo…
Cool temperatures will blanket the York area Sunday. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tod…
Temperatures in York will be cool today. It should reach a chilly 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. The forecast i…
York residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 de…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in York Tuesday. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 d…
This evening in York: Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. Low around 40F. Winds E at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of ra…
This evening in York: Overcast. Low 37F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for York tomorrow. It looks like it will…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in York Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cove…
Tonight's weather conditions in York: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low near 35F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The fo…