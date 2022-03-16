 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 16, 2022 evening weather update for York

For the drive home in York: Cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in York Thursday. It looks like it will be a brisk 49 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. York could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.

Local Weather

