Tonight's weather conditions in York: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low near 35F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in York Wednesday. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Wednesday, there is a 52% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in York, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 26 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Mar. 16, 2021 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in York: Rain and wind early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 34F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Coo…
Cool temperatures will blanket the York area Sunday. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tod…
Temperatures in York will be cool today. It should reach a chilly 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. The forecast i…
York residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 de…
York temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and …
This evening in York: Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. Low around 40F. Winds E at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of ra…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the York area. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
This evening in York: Overcast. Low 37F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for York tomorrow. It looks like it will…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cove…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in York Tuesday. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 d…