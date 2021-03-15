 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 15, 2021 evening weather update for York

Mar. 15, 2021 evening weather update for York

For the drive home in York: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 33F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Temperatures in York will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tuesday, there is a 52% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News