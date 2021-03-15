For the drive home in York: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 33F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Temperatures in York will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tuesday, there is a 52% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Mar. 15, 2021 evening weather update for York
