Mar. 14, 2021 evening weather update for York

This evening in York: Rain and wind early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 34F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Cool temperatures will blanket the York area Monday. It looks to reach a brisk 45 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.