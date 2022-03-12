For the drive home in York: A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. York could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 12, 2022 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow is coming down across western Nebraska this morning and will be pushing east throughout the day Wednesday. Check out the latest timing and expected snow amounts in our updated forecast video.
Snow will be falling across Nebraska Tuesday through Thursday. See when the worst is expected and how much snow will fall in our area in the latest video forecast from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
Snow continues to make its way east across the state with the intensity expected to ramp up overnight. Check out our latest forecast video for updated snow timing and amounts through Thursday.
The winter storm is now in its final act. See how much more snow is expected to fall and when it will all come to an end in our updated forecast video.
We're expecting a lot of sun Monday and Tuesday, but things start to change Tuesday night. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has your full forecast.
Cold and windy Friday, but a big warm up will occur over the next two days in the state. Track how temperatures will change in our updated forecast video.
York folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. We'll see a low temperature …
York's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 12F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures bare…
York's evening forecast: Snow showers. Low 12F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a …