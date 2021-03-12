This evening in York: Overcast. Low 37F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for York tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 93% chance of rain. York could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 12, 2021 evening weather update for York
