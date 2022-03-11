For the drive home in York: Clear skies. Low 4F. N winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, York residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. York could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Mar. 11, 2022 evening weather update for York
