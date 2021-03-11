This evening in York: Partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, York temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. York could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the east. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Mar. 11, 2021 evening weather update for York
