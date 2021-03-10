Mar. 10, 2021 evening weather update for York

Tonight's weather conditions in York: A few clouds from time to time. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.