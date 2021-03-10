Tonight's weather conditions in York: A few clouds from time to time. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 10, 2021 evening weather update for York
