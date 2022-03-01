For the drive home in York: Mostly clear skies. Low 37F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. York folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Mar. 1, 2022 evening weather update for York
This evening in York: Bitterly cold. Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low -3F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mp…
York's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 17F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. York folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls fo…
Astronomical spring (based on Earth's rotation around the sun) is on the vernal or spring equinox. But for meteorologists, spring starts March 1.
Tonight's weather conditions in York: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 1F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. It…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel even colder at 16. 1 degree is today's l…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel even colder at 15. Today's forecasted lo…
York temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Tonight's weather conditions in York: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. We'll see a low temper…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the York community. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…