This evening's outlook for York: Clear. Low 29F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. York folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. York could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 1, 2021 evening weather update for York
