This evening in York: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Severe thunderstorms expected. Low 58F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. York folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 9, 2022 evening weather update for York
