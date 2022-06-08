 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 8, 2022 evening weather update for York

This evening's outlook for York: Partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in York will be warm. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 60% chance. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.

