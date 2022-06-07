 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 7, 2022 evening weather update for York

This evening's outlook for York: Variable clouds with thunderstorms - possibly severe, especially during the evening. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 57F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. York folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.

