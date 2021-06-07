Jun. 7, 2021 evening weather update for York

York's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in York Tuesday. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.