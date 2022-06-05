Jun. 5, 2022 evening weather update for York

This evening's outlook for York: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low near 60F. SSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Tomorrow's temperature in York will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.