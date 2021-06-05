Jun. 5, 2021 evening weather update for York

For the drive home in York: Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday, York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.