This evening's outlook for York: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in York Sunday. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Sunday, there is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Jun. 4, 2022 evening weather update for York
