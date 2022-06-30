For the drive home in York: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 66F. NE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in York Friday. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Jun. 30, 2022 evening weather update for York
