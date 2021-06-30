 Skip to main content
Jun. 30, 2021 evening weather update for York

Tonight's weather conditions in York: A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in York Thursday. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

