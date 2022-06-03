For the drive home in York: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in York Saturday. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. Saturday, there is a 41% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 3, 2022 evening weather update for York
