Tonight's weather conditions in York: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the York area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Jun. 29, 2021 evening weather update for York
