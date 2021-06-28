Jun. 28, 2021 evening weather update for York

For the drive home in York: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Tuesday, York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.