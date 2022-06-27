 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 27, 2022 evening weather update for York

York's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

