For the drive home in York: Mostly cloudy with some showers late. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Temperatures will be warm Monday in York. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Monday, there is a 40% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 27, 2021 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will…
York folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We will see…
York folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Expect periods …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The su…
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Keep an eye on th…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the York community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low…
For the drive home in York: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 71F. Wind…
The York area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud co…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. Today's forec…