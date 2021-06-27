Jun. 27, 2021 evening weather update for York

For the drive home in York: Mostly cloudy with some showers late. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Temperatures will be warm Monday in York. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Monday, there is a 40% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.