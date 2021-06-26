This evening in York: A few clouds. Low 59F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 26, 2021 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will…
The forecast is showing a hot day in York. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
York folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Expect periods …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The su…
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Keep an eye on th…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the York community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low…
For the drive home in York: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 71F. Wind…
York folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We will see…
The forecast is showing a hot day in York. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day…