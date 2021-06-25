 Skip to main content
Jun. 25, 2021 evening weather update for York

This evening in York: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 64F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the York community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.

