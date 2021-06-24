This evening in York: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the York area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 36% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 24, 2021 evening weather update for York
